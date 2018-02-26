February 26, 2018

HMM: Why Air Force Is Rushing To Fly A Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet.

The service is investing nearly $10 billion in the platform over the next five years, $2.7 billion more than previously planned, for the Next Generation Air Dominance system, which will likely include a fighter to replace current fifth generation platforms like the F-35 and Lockheed’s F-22.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters at a conference in Orlando Thursday that the system will have a “renewed emphasis” on electronic warfare, according to Aviation Week.

Lockheed’s secretive Skunk Works division told IBD over the summer that a sixth-gen fighter would likely feature improved stealth as radar capabilities expand across the electromagnetic spectrum, as well as more autonomy, hypersonic technology and defensive laser systems.

Last month’s National Defense Strategy from the Pentagon emphasized a shift toward focusing on global competitors. And while Russia continues to be a growing threat, Wilson said that China is the “pacing threat” for the Air Force regarding speed of innovations.