THE INSTA-WIFE: School Killers: Complex, Yet Simple. “I used to talk with many parents of kids who were violent and the common theme was that no one would do anything; not if the kid threatened to kill them, not if the kid made their life a living hell and not even, sometimes if the kid threatened or hurt younger siblings. It was a helpless, horrible feeling. And now, these kids are unleashed on society and act upon their anger in the most destructive of ways.”