February 24, 2018

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: NRA to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel: ‘You were the one that didn’t protect these children.’

The National Rifle Association hit back on Friday at Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel after accused NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch of “not standing up” for the survivors of the school shooting that took place last week in Parkland, Fla.

“No Sheriff Israel you were the one that didn’t PROTECT these children and that is your job. You run the largest fully accredited sheriff’s office in the United States, yet your office failed this community,” the NRA said from its verified Twitter account.