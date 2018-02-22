February 22, 2018

JORDAN PETERSON TAKES ON VICE NEWS (Video):

It’s fascinating watching his interviewer interrogator, Jay Caspian Kang, alternate between full-on Cathy Newmanisms (to the point where near the interview, Kang utters something like “I’ve really tried not to be like Cathy Newman here”) and acting incredibly naïve regarding Hollywood, despite writing for a Website named, err, Vice.

Since much of the segment is devoted to topic of workplace relations, here’s a flashback to a December New York Times article headlined, “At Vice, Cutting-Edge Media and Allegations of Old-School Sexual Harassment: A media company built on subversion and outlandishness was unable to create ‘a safe and inclusive workplace’ for women, two of its founders acknowledge:”

People worked long hours and partied together afterward. And that’s where the lines often blurred. Multiple women said that after a night of drinking, they wound up fending off touching, kissing and other advances from their superiors.

The name of the Website they decided to work for might have been their first clue.