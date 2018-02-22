February 22, 2018

GIBSON CREDITORS WANT NEW CEO BEFORE RESCUE DEAL:

The company is facing a $375 million bond maturity in August, and a springing lien that could cause $185 million of debt to become current in July if the bond maturity isn’t addressed by that month. Gibson’s August 2018 bonds fell as much as 2.5 cents on the dollar Tuesday to 79 cents.

Talks are underway, but there’s not yet a deal in hand or firm pricing, [Gibson Brands Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Henry Juszkiewicz] said. “We’re really trying to get the pricing right and get the best deal.”

Juszkiewicz bought Gibson from Norlin Corp. in 1986 with two of his former Harvard Business School classmates. According to his biography on the company website, he paid his way through school playing guitar in various rock bands — a Gibson, of course.