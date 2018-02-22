February 22, 2018

PARKLAND STUDENT TO RUBIO: IT’S HARD TO LOOK AT YOU AND NOT SEE YOU FIRING THAT AR-15 AT MY CLASSMATES. “A lefty friend conceded to me that it was vicious and unfair, and doesn’t represent how most liberals feel about gun-rights supporters. Doesn’t it? Does anyone there seem perturbed by it?… Tapper could have said something in the name of keeping the event civil. Bill Nelson, who praised Rubio for showing up to face what everyone knew would be a hostile audience, didn’t say anything. On the contrary, Dana Loesch was heckled once or twice by the crowd with cries of ‘murderer’ when she came out to speak.”

This is CNN.