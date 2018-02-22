February 22, 2018

TAMARA KEEL ON GUN NERDS: “A gun that allows you to yell down a dark hallway ‘You’d better leave! I’ve called the cops and I have a gun!’ and not be lying will put you ahead of the game in probably eight out of ten private citizen defensive gun usages. If the gun will make a loud noise, there’s a better than even chance it will solve the ninth. It’s only on that unlucky tenth incident that things like capacity, caliber, reliability, bullet selection and other angels we gun nerds like to set to dancing on the heads of pins come into play.”