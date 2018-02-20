February 20, 2018

21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Towns cracking down on GPS app shortcuts. “The apps use real-time traffic data to reroute drivers around long delays, sometimes taking vehicles through little-known bypasses or residential streets not normally used by a large number of vehicles for a daily commute.”

Yeah, last year in LA I was driving to Roger Simon’s house and Olympic and Santa Monica Boulevard were both jammed; Google routed me through a bunch of residential streets in Beverly Hills and I noticed that quite a few other cars were following the same route, probably for the same reason. But roads aren’t just for the people who live on them, and ordinances that fine “non-resident drivers” aren’t likely to hold up.