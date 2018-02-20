February 20, 2018

WANT TO LIVE PAST 90? It Helps To Drink Alcohol. “Here’s some information to ponder while hitting the gym instead of a bar: Beer and wine have better health benefits than exercise in terms of longevity. Those are the findings of University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas and other researchers conducting the 90+ Study, an effort that started in 2003 to explore impacts of daily habits on longevity.”

I hope Stephen Green will raise a glass to my memory on New Year’s day, 2200.