February 18, 2018

ANDREW KLAVAN SKIPS BLACK PANTHER, SEES THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI INSTEAD, dubs it “A Surprising Meditation on God’s Grace:”

Apparently, there’s been some controversy about the film after leftists realized that what seemed like a feminist screed was, in fact, something else entirely. Well, good. Feminists have lost their way. Let them go and watch another showing of Wonder Woman and assuage their endless anger with dreams of a world that never was. Three Billboards is about this world, and the God who loves it in all its terrible beauty.