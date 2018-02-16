February 16, 2018

JAZZ SHAW AND THE LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES: ICE Is Demonstrating The Fruits Of “Sanctuary” Policies In Los Angeles.

If you happened to be in or around Los Angeles this week you may have seen some new visitors in town wearing ICE/Police body armor. They’ve been paying visits to a number of businesses and residences, rounding up illegal aliens and scheduling them for deportation hearings. Their primary targets are those with known criminal records, but since they have to go out into the community to locate these criminals (rather than picking them up from local law enforcement when they get picked up for other crimes), they’re encountering and arresting some with little or no criminal records as well.

That’s quite some sanctuary California has provided.