February 15, 2018

WINNING? Taliban Wants US To Enter Dialogue, End Afghanistan War.

In a letter addressed to the “American people, officials of independent non-governmental organizations and the peace loving Congressmen,” the Taliban said it wanted to end the 17-year conflict through peace talks with President Donald Trump. The letter also warned that the pacifist tack shouldn’t be perceived as a sign of weakness and its fight against the U.S. troops in Afghanistan will persist until they leave the premises.

Former President George W. Bush deployed troops in Afghanistan in 2001 and last year, Trump redoubled his efforts to attack the region when U.S. unleashed the Mother Of All Bombs (MOAB) against an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar Province, along the border with Pakistan.

The strikes ordered by the president pushed the Taliban back from several district centers and two provincial capitals, Reuters reported.

The letter said, “Despite continuing this bloody war for seventeen years and accepting huge casualties and financial losses, your current president Donald Trump — to continue the illegal 17-year-old war in Afghanistan — acknowledged increased insecurity and emergence of multiple groups instead of the single unified Islamic Emirate (Taliban).”