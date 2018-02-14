February 14, 2018

LATE-STAGE SOCIALISM: At age 6, she weighs just over 13 pounds, as hunger plagues Venezuela.

Maria del Carmen is 6 years old and weighs 6 kilograms — just over 13 pounds. In her home, eating is no longer routine. Her family is hungry, and it shows.

The last time the girl was put on a scale was in December. Her relatives say she weighed 10 kilos in November but then dropped to six and suffers from severe malnutrition.

Her mother abandoned her in her grandmother’s house alongside her four siblings — two other girls who are 8 and 5, and two boys who are 4 and 2.

Katiuska Chourio, the mother’s aunt, said that the mother had taken her five children away but Maria del Carmen got sick and was taken to the Chiquinquira Hospital. She was hospitalized for a month in a ward for malnutrition cases and contracted meningitis while there.

“After that she brought the five children, left them here and she went to live in Colombia with another man,” said Chourio.