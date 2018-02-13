February 13, 2018

ANALYSIS TRUE: U.S. Media’s North Korea Coverage Destroys Concerns Over Normalizing Trump.

Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro explains why the DNC-MSM Is fawning over North Korea:

There’s another reason beyond Trump hatred, though, that the media fawned over North Korea this week. They have a century-long history of fawning over leftist dictators. Walter Duranty famously served as Moscow Bureau Chief of the New York Times and won a Pulitzer Prize in 1932 for reporting on the joys of Stalin’s USSR, while fully denying the starvation of millions in the Ukraine. Lincoln Steffens, then of McClure’s, similarly gushed about Stalin: “I have seen the future, and it works,” he said. Such sycophancy wasn’t limited to the USSR. The media’s early coverage of Mussolini and Hitler was quite flattering. Edgar Snow’s bestselling Red Star over China — perhaps the single most influential work on the rise of Communism in China at the time — featured a full glorification of murderous dictator Mao Zedong. Mao later praised the book as having “merit no less than Great Yu controlling the floods.” Stanley Karnow, who wrote for Time, Life, and the Saturday Evening Post, contributed glowing coverage of Vietnamese Communist dictator Ho Chi Minh for years on end. And, of course, the mainstream media spent years licking Hugo Chávez’s boots.

Our own Sarah Hoyt wonders if there isn’t a cosplay aspect as well:

The thing is that children – and LARPers [Live Action Role Players] – don’t play at things that are real to them. I’m fairly sure children in the frontier, during the long war between Amerindians and settlers didn’t play cowboys and Indians. It was far too real to them. And part of what made Robin Hood and the Sheriff enjoyable was, of course, that I (okay, sue me, I was always Robin Hood. Look, it was an all girl’s school) could be caught, beaten, thrown in “jail” (it was actually a space behind the oak on the playground) and then when the bell rang, we’d dust ourselves off and go back to sums and spelling. It’s the same thing. The left is playing at being oppressed and being brave resisters because they know they aren’t. They know they’re not in any way threatened, even if they’d probably rather die than admit it to themselves. They know they can go around sloganeering and screaming and calling a freely elected president a tyrant and the equivalent of Hitler, and no one will do anything. People won’t even be rude to them. They certainly won’t be as rude to them as they’d be to anyone who so much as dares to express a conservative opinion in liberal circles.

Of course — when covering Trump, the media get to pretend they’re the equivalent of the plucky, brave WWII French Résistance, which goes in large part to explain why they’re quite sanguine over doxxing otherwise anonymous Trump supporters and with lunatics shooting up GOP congressional softball games. But with North Korea (and Castro’s Cuba, and the Soviet Union before them), the media gets to imagine they’re the ones running the gulags. To paraphrase the famous quote by FDR advisor Stuart Chase, why should the North Koreans have all the fun?

Last year, Kurt Schlichter wrote, “The Left Hates You. Act Accordingly.” This past weekend, we got to see what American leftists with bylines think about us. Or as Ben Domenech wrote yesterday, “Dear America: Your News Media Absolutely Hates You.” As Shapiro concludes his article, “The media may blame Trump for their unpopularity, but their unpopularity preceded Trump. If they keep up with this sort of nonsense, it will long outlast him as well.”