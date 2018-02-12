February 12, 2018

PUT THE POM-POMS DOWN AND START ACTING LIKE REPORTERS: The commitment to principles over “motives” or “qui bene” is writ large here, and Judicial Watch — generally considered a “right-leaning” outfit — deserves credit for filing this FOIA suit.

Judicial Watch, a local legal watchdog organization, announced Feb. 9 that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service travel-expense records related to expenses incurred protecting President Trump and his family while they traveled between June and October 2017

If only more journalists put their pom-poms down and remembered their mission is to “seek truth and report it” without regard to who it “helps” or “hurts.”