February 12, 2018

MICHAEL WALSH ON SILICON VALLEY: Time to Break Up the Big Four. “Over the past decade, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google—or, as I call them, ‘the Four’—have aggregated more economic value and influence than nearly any other commercial entity in history. Together, they have a market capitalization of $2.8 trillion (the GDP of France), a staggering 24 percent share of the S&P 500 Top 50, close to the value of every stock traded on the Nasdaq in 2001.” I’m more concerned with their spying and their political influence.