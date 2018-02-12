«
»

February 12, 2018

MICHAEL WALSH ON SILICON VALLEY: Time to Break Up the Big Four. “Over the past decade, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google—or, as I call them, ‘the Four’—have aggregated more economic value and influence than nearly any other commercial entity in history. Together, they have a market capitalization of $2.8 trillion (the GDP of France), a staggering 24 percent share of the S&P 500 Top 50, close to the value of every stock traded on the Nasdaq in 2001.” I’m more concerned with their spying and their political influence.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:14 pm