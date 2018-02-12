February 12, 2018

SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND: Trump Needs To Resign Or We’ll ‘Take Action.’

Jazz Shaw:

So what sort of “action” does she plan to take when the President inevitably ignores her demand and fails to slink away and hand the keys over to Mike Pence? She’s still not saying The I Word and isn’t even suggesting some sort of 25th Amendment workaround. What she wants now are hearings. Of course she does. If there’s one thing better than driving a president of the opposing party out of office, it’s clogging up the news cycle all through a midterm election year with hearings about his alleged bad behavior.

If we’re being fair to the Democrats here, though, it probably does strike some observers as curious that there aren’t any hearings going on regarding Trump’s female accusers from the past. Nearly everyone else in politics who has been accused has either resigned or faced some sort of inquiry. But Trump has maintained his desired status as Teflon Don and has avoided that particular spectacle.

It’s unclear at this point if Gillibrand could actually force any sort of action in terms of hearings.