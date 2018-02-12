February 12, 2018

THEY ALL KNEW: Harvey Weinstein drivers ‘required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car at all times.’

The lawsuit describes employees hired specifically to facilitate sex for Weinstein, with many other employees, such as drivers, enlisted to help.

“[Weinstein]’s drivers in both New York City and Los Angeles were required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car, in order to provide them to [Weinstein] as needed,” the lawsuit states.

“Two [company] employee witnesses described having to procure [Weinstein]’s erectile dysfunction shots, one of whom received a [company] bonus for obtaining them and was at times directed by [Weinstein] to administer the injections,” it goes on to state.

“Another [company] witness described how she had to ensure [Weinstein had an adequate supply of them in his travel bag — referred to within the company as his ‘go bag’ — at all times.”

Weinstein’s use of erectile dysfunction drugs, and his use of staff to procure the drugs, was previously reported by multiple news outlets.