February 10, 2018

YOU WILL SEE MORE PEOPLE SAYING THIS, FROM ACROSS THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM: Break Up Silicon Valley’s Tax-Avoiding, Job-Killing, Soul-Sucking Machine. “Four companies dominate our daily lives unlike any other in human history: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. We love our nifty phones and just-a-click-away services, but these behemoths enjoy unfettered economic domination and hoard riches on a scale not seen since the monopolies of the gilded age. The only logical conclusion? We must bust up big tech.”

And Silicon Valley has gotten itself into a situation where it can neither draw on a deep well of public trust and admiration, nor count on protection from either political party. Maybe they’re not as smart as they think they are.