February 9, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Shut Down Averted, the Latest RUSSIA Collusion, and Much, Much More. “This guy is a bigger disappointment out of office than he was while he was in office. He kept his mouth shut while Obama weaponized the government and targeted conservatives. He kept is mouth shut when Obama paid Hezbollah Iran almost $2B and basically greenlighted thei Iranian nuclear program. He kept his mouth shut when former AG Eric Holder ran guns to narcoterrorists in Mexico. But during the Trump administration, he’s going to open his yapper. Overseas.”

You can probably guess who Liz is talking about.