February 4, 2018
RIOT POLICE HIGH-FIVE EAGLES FANS IN PHILLY AS CELEBRATIONS BREAK OUT ACROSS THE CITY.
Crazed Eagles fans seem to have little problem scaling the light poles lubed with hydraulic brake fluid.
Related: Found via Jonathan Last, at the time of this post, the Philadelphia PD scanner audio feed is jumping, with reports of a Christmas tree on fire, a car being flipped, and a street light torn down.
UPDATE: Eagles fans are partying hard in Philadelphia.
More: Fires, mayhem, insane trust falls in Philly after Super Bowl win.
Meanwhile up north: Violent riot starts after Super Bowl. No, not in Philly … In Amherst, MA.
