REMEMBER, IT’S UNPATRIOTIC TO CRITICIZE THE FBI NOW: As F.B.I. Took a Year to Pursue the Nassar Case, Dozens Say They Were Molested. “The New York Times has identified at least 40 girls and women who say that Dr. Nassar molested them between July 2015, when he first fell under F.B.I. scrutiny, and September 2016, when he was exposed by an Indianapolis Star investigation. Some are among the youngest of the now-convicted predator’s many accusers — 265, and counting.”