CITING TAX REFORM, Altria will give its employees $3000 bonuses.

Best Buy to hand out bonuses to workers. "The Minneapolis-based chain says that this month it will pay one-time bonuses of $1,000 to full-time workers and $500 to part-time employees."

Crumbs, says Nancy Pelosi. But we’re sure seeing a lot of crumbs.

