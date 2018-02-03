February 3, 2018

I’D PUT BETTER-THAN-EVEN ODDS THAT HARVEY WEINSTEIN IS BEHIND THIS: Rose McGowan Punished For Refusing To Be Harassed By Trans Activist.

On Wednesday night in New York City, actor Rose McGowan spoke about her new book, “Brave,” a memoir recounting the sexual abuse she has suffered. As a central figure in the Me Too activism, McGowan has taken a prominent place among activists fighting to end sexual harassment and assault. But as she chatted with the crowd, things took an unexpected and ugly turn.

A transgender activist named Andi Dier, a male who identifies as a woman, rose and began screaming at McGowan about the how trans people face more sexual abuse than what Dier refers to as “cis” women, those who accept their biological femaleness. McGowan began yelling back, telling the activist to sit down. The activist did not sit down and was eventually removed by store security. . . .

McGowan’s experience growing up female apparently included statutory rape. For having the temerity to suggest differences in life experiences, she was subjected to a yelling lecture about how she should talk less about “cis” women’s abuse, and more about the abuse facing trans women.

Dier’s message is clear: concerns about women who used to be men are more important and pressing than concerns about women who grew up as women. McGowan’s response to Dier was angry, but also full of transgender-reaffirming statements such as referring to Dier as “sister,” and saying “we are the same.”

But that wasn’t good enough. McGowan also objected to being called “cis,” saying she didn’t want the label. The feminist outlet “Them” said of this, “It’s common for anti trans activists to disavow the label “cis” and position themselves as women…The McGowan rant reeks of this trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) ideology…[and it] backs up her critics’ claims that she is a transphobe.”