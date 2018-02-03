February 3, 2018

POLITIFACT EXPOSED:

You see how this works? PolitiFact’s main mission is to “fact check”–i.e., contest–anything that President Trump says. They know they have a credibility problem, since they have been convicted of liberal bias more times than anyone can count. So they seek to burnish their non-partisan credentials by adding a Democrat and a Republican to their team. The Democrat was the more or less insane hyper-partisan Alan Grayson, while the “Republican” was “a prominent…critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.” This is what PolitiFact calls objectivity: it employs both Democrat and “Republican” critics of Donald Trump.