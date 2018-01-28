January 28, 2018

DANIEL GREENFIELD: Guns Are How A Civil War Ends… Politics Is How It Starts. “That’s the basic issue here. Who decides who runs the country? When you hate each other but accept the election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to a civil war. . . . You can hate the other party. You can think they’re the worst thing that ever happened to the country. But then you work harder to win the next election. When you consistently reject the results of elections that you don’t win, what you want is a dictatorship. Your very own dictatorship. The only legitimate exercise of power in this country, according to the left, is its own. Whenever Republicans exercise power, it’s inherently illegitimate. The attacks on Trump show that elections don’t matter to the left.”