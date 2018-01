YEAH, BUT UNIONS ARE FULL OF ICKY WHITE WORKING MEN WHO DON’T SHARE THE LATEST PROGRESSIVE VIEWS ON GENDER AND INTERSECTIONALITY: Democrats Paid A Huge Price For Letting Unions Die. “The GOP understands how important labor unions are to the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party, historically, has not. If you want a two-sentence explanation for why the Midwest is turning red (and thus, why Donald Trump is president), you could do worse than that.”