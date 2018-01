QUITTING DRINKING IS EASY, I’VE DONE IT HUNDREDS OF TIMES: Heavy drinkers can’t quit booze even if they want to, study says. (Of course, I’m not a heavy drinker. But I’ve had similar issues with writing. The longest I stayed quit was two weeks, at the end of which I had cleaned everything that stood still long enough, including boys and cats, and the entire family begged me to resume writing… and leave them alone.)