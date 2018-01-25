January 25, 2018

LOTS OF CONCRETE STATEMENTS ON HOW SHALE IS HELPING, PLUS SOME CONCLUSORY BOILERPLATE ABOUT HOW FOSSIL FUELS ARE BAD: The Dark Side of America’s Rise to Oil Superpower.

For countries without diversified economies, oil can be bad — the government funds itself from the exports, meaning it doesn’t have to care how the rest of the economy is doing, and the country has a roller-coaster economy driven by commodity prices. The US is big enough not to face that problem, and putting the Russians, the Saudis, and the Iranians on the back foot is a huge plus.