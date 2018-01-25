«
»

January 25, 2018

SHARYL ATTKISSON IN THE HILL: As walls close in on FBI, the bureau lashes out at its antagonists. “What happens when federal agencies accused of possible wrongdoing — also control the alleged evidence against them? What happens when they’re the ones in charge of who inside their agencies — or connected to them — ultimately gets investigated and possibly charged? Those questions are moving to the forefront as the facts play out in the investigations into our intelligence agencies’ surveillance activities.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:01 pm