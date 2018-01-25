January 25, 2018

SHARYL ATTKISSON IN THE HILL: As walls close in on FBI, the bureau lashes out at its antagonists. “What happens when federal agencies accused of possible wrongdoing — also control the alleged evidence against them? What happens when they’re the ones in charge of who inside their agencies — or connected to them — ultimately gets investigated and possibly charged? Those questions are moving to the forefront as the facts play out in the investigations into our intelligence agencies’ surveillance activities.”