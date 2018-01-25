January 25, 2018

PEAK CALIFORNIA REACHED: In California, Where Cancer Warnings Abound, Coffee Is Next in Line.

A California court case could turn every cup of coffee here into a jolt of reality on the risks of cancer.

Under a state law, cancer warnings already follow Californians when they enter the lobby of apartment buildings, drive into parking garages and sit down at restaurants. They also pop up on products including kitty litter, ceramic plates and black licorice.

Now, a state judge in Los Angeles is expected to rule in the coming months whether coffee should be labeled as carcinogenic under the three-decade old law, which is meant to warn Californians of potential harms.

“They should just put the label inside my door so I see it when I leave the apartment in the morning,” said doctoral student Steve Haring, who moved to Northern California from Virginia in August. “It’s literally everywhere.”