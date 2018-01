DIGITAL NAG: Amazon’s Alexa Will No Longer Tolerate Sexist Abuse. “Amazon’s Alexa software has now changed its response to a certain stimulus — namely, calling it sexist names — from ‘thanks for the feedback’ to ‘I’m not going to respond to that.’ Further, the device will also respond to the question of whether it’s a feminist with: ‘I am a feminist. As is anyone who believes in bridging the inequality between men and women in society.'”