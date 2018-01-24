January 24, 2018

THE REVOLT AGAINST THE MASSES: SCOTTeVest Inventor: I Advertise on Fox News Because Viewers Are ‘Incredibly Gullible’ ‘F***ing Idiots.’

Whenever he asks people where they heard of him, “invariably people say FOXNews,” [Scott Jordon] said. “I laugh to myself, and tell them that we primarily advertise on Fox because we find their viewership to be extremely gullible and much easier to sell than other networks.” he continued. “The look on their face at that time is priceless. I am not kidding you. I get to tell them they are f***ing idiots while getting rich off them.”

As Fred Siegel wrote three years ago in The Revolt Against the Masses: How Liberalism Has Undermined the Middle Class, “The best short credo of liberalism came from the pen of the once canonical left-wing literary historian Vernon Parrington in the late 1920s. ‘Rid society of the dictatorship of the middle class,’ Parrington insisted, referring to both democracy and capitalism, ‘and the artist and the scientist will erect in America a civilization that may become, what civilization was in earlier days, a thing to be respected.’”

Full of citizens whom an inventor of a multi-pocket jacket can finally be proud to sell his schmattas.