January 23, 2018

BYRON YORK: What’s next in the investigation of those missing FBI texts.

My take: This is another colossal embarrassment for the FBI. If they’re willing to take this blow for the coverup, then what they’re covering up must be much, much worse. And no, I don’t for a minute believe that this was an accident or a technical glitch. There should be criminal investigations and lots of firings. But there won’t be, because while lying to the FBI is a crime, for the FBI to lie to us is, apparently, par for the course.

Flashback: “Hypothesis: The spying-on-Trump thing is worse than we even imagine, and once it was clear Hillary had lost and it would inevitably come out, the Trump/Russia collusion talking point was created as a distraction.”

UPDATE: From the comments: “This is a torch and pitchfork deal if the FBI doesn’t come clean. It’s a game-changer. I think you are taking it too casually. When the cops are the criminals, it’s over.”

Oh, I don’t think I’m taking it casually at all.