January 23, 2018

WAPO: Democrats just got rolled. They can blame Barack Obama. “If he had wanted to act, he could have. Obama’s party controlled the House, and Democrats had a 60-vote filibuster-proof majority. If Obama really wanted to pass either the Dream Act or comprehensive immigration reform, Republicans were powerless to stop him. But he didn’t do it.”

He didn’t do it because it was highly unpopular and would have seriously damaged the Democrats’ position. Dem strategy has always been to sucker the Republicans into taking this highly unpopular move, after which Democrats would happily reap the benefits of imported voters.