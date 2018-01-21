January 21, 2018

THIS IS CHILDISH AND SILLY: Meet the woman confronting public figures with their immigrant histories. It’s perfectly reasonable to think that America needed immigration a century or two ago, and also that it doesn’t need anything like those levels today. It’s even reasonable to think that we got a better class of immigrants then than we’re likely to get now.

Terming people “anti-immigrant” is just another example of the Democrats’ project to squash everything into the racism-framework, whether it belongs there or not. When the only card you have is the race card, it gets played a lot.