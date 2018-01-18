January 18, 2018

JUST NBC THE SLANDER: Joy Reid attacks NRO’s David French with fabricated quote. “This is like a game of telephone where everyone involved is a progressive and an idiot. First of all, the bit that Joy Reid puts in quotes is not taken from David French’s story or even from the Newsweek story. She just made that up. Shouldn’t someone who does this for a living have some idea of how quotes work?”

To be fair, she works alongside Al Sharpton and Brian Williams and frequent guest Dan Rather at MSNBC, where being a fabulist is a resume enhancer.