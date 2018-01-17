January 17, 2018

WEIRD HOW THAT’S SUDDENLY HAPPENING NOW: It looks like Apple is bringing back home nearly all of its $250 billion in foreign cash. “Using the new 15.5 percent repatriation tax rate, the $38 billion tax payment disclosed by Apple means they are planning a $245 billion repatriation. The tax overhaul, which President Donald Trump signed into law last month, also lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. After the repatriation tax payment, the company will have $207 billion left over from the move it can use for investments, acquisitions, stock buybacks or larger dividends. Apple said it plans more than $30 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. during the next five years.”