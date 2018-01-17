January 17, 2018

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Vindicated Harold Ford Jr. goes after Morgan Stanley.

“I am gratified to learn that Morgan Stanley now acknowledges what I always knew, that I did not engage in any acts of sexual misconduct or harassment,” Ford said in a statement.

“I only wish for the sake of my good name and reputation that they had admitted the truth five weeks ago.” . . .

Ford’s only accuser, Reuters business editor Lauren Tara LaCapra, refused to speak with me but told the New York Times of a dinner they shared four years ago: “Mr. Ford tried to pull me into an elevator to go to a cocktail lounge, despite my verbal and physical resistance.”

But at 12:44 a.m. she e-mailed him: “had fun tonight! thanks for inviting me out, and for the meal, and my ride home. hope you got back safe & sound?”