January 16, 2018

I FELT A GRAVE DISTURBANCE IN THE ESTROGEN: A ‘men’s activist’ makes a 46-minute cut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi without the women in it so he doesn’t have to feel sick.

Thousands of voices have suddenly cried out — or at least cried:

● The Pedestrian: [Men’s Rights Activists] Make 46-Minute Cut Of ‘The Last Jedi’ That Edits Out All The Women.

● Junkee: The Dweebs Who Made An MRA Edit Of ‘The Last Jedi’ Are Being Roasted Online.

● Inverse: Everybody’s Dunking on This Sexist, “No Women” Fan Edit of ‘The Last Jedi’ — But its existence just proves why we need powerful women in ‘Star Wars’.

● Into More: Men’s Rights Activists Made a 46-Minute ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cut Without Any Women.

● Critical Hit: MRAs have made an anti-female fan edit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

● Comic Book Movie.com: Men’s Rights Activist Makes 46-Minute Cut of STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Which Removes All Of The Women

● Yahoo: Mens’ rights activist makes male-only, 46-minute cut of ‘The Last Jedi’, gets mocked.

● The Onion’s AV Club: Some creep made an overtly sexist edit of The Last Jedi, and even they think it’s awful.

If only the guys editing The Last Jedi had better source material to work with, though.

