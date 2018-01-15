January 15, 2018

YEP: Salena Zito: Red-state Democrats posture for donors instead of working for voters.

Normally, the lawmakers who represent states that voted for the other party’s presidential nominee, are the most bipartisan — even if it’s just to listen. Early on Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, along with Donnelly and McCaskill, all hopped on a plane with Trump. But now that they’re in the heat of fundraising, they do not want any part of it.

They have made the bet to pick their donors in California and New York over their voters back home.

They could be trying hard to find places to work productively with the president, yet the closer the elections get, they get further from the White House.

It is yet another example of how U.S. Senate races have changed: These races are all national now, and the bulk of the candidate’s money comes from outside their state. The result: They focus on their real constituency, their national donor base. They, in turn, ignore the people in the states they represent.