January 14, 2018

CRIMINAL LAW: How to make an innocent client plead guilty. “The idealist in you — the one who enrolled in law school to “change the system” and to fight for justice on behalf of those who need it most — hopes your client will proclaim a decision to go to trial. But a wary voice in the back of your head reminds you of the risk and life-altering consequences of losing.”

This is just another consequence of the one-sided power of prosecutors, something I addressed in my Ham Sandwich Nation piece.