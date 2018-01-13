January 13, 2018

FAST TIMES AT HUGO CHAVEZ HIGH: Sean Penn: ‘Shithole’ Comments Make Donald Trump ‘An Enemy of Mankind.’

Flashback: Watch Sean Penn Gush Over Hugo Chavez. “From notorious drug kingpin El Chapo to Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, the list of tyrannical figures inscribed in Penn’s diary of love really makes one question whether the mediocre actor has suffered a frontal lobe injury that would impair his ability to engage in moral reasoning. Nowhere is Penn’s moral deficiency more apparent than in his friendship with the late Hugo Chavez.”