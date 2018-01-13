January 13, 2018

CALIFORNIA’S DIABLO CANYON NUCLEAR POWER PLANT SHUTDOWN PLAN APPROVED, CLOSURE WILL RAISE PG&E CUSTOMER BILLS:

The state Public Utilities Commission’s decision to close Diablo Canyon would mark the end of more than a half-century of nuclear power generation in the state and could serve as a blueprint for closing other U.S. nuclear facilities.

* * * * * * * *

To replace the lost nuclear power, PG&E plans to expand energy efficiency, its use of renewable energy, and energy storage that would exceed current state mandates. California’s landmark 2015 energy law requires that power companies procure 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources, such as solar or wind, by 2030.