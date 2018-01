CNN CAN’T STOP SAYING ‘SHITHOLE’ ON THE AIR, including Chris Cuomo on Donald Trump: ‘This Is Who He Is: SH*THOLE.’

This is CNN.

UPDATE: Clay Travis tweets, “Me using the word ‘boobs’ on CNN is offensive and unacceptable on television. 2018: CNN uses the phrase ‘shit hole’ a thousand times on TV in one night.”

Heh, indeed. And it’s not like CNN hadn’t lost it before tonight.