January 11, 2018

AREN’T WE JUST EXPORTING AMERICAN CULTURAL NORMS AND IMPOSING THEM ON OTHER NATIONS WITH DIFFERENT WAYS? Italian judge forced to step down. Well, I guess he went beyond even an expansive reading of la dolce vita: “Italy’s Council of the State, the country’s top administrative justice body and where Bellomo works, is investigating allegations that Bellomo used his authority to have sex with female students. That itself is not illegal in Italy, according to the Washington Post. But when the female students tried to break off their relationships with Bellomo, he allegedly put private information about their lives in the school’s academic journal or threatened them with frivolous legal action, the Post reported.”