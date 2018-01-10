January 10, 2018

HEH: How the Free Market Spanked Seattle’s Government After It Tried to Dictate How Its Citizens Lived. But the people wouldn’t be controlled so easily, and to prove it, the buy-in-bulk mega-store Costco decided to help along a little rebellion…Costco created signs that showed the original cost of the products Costco typically sold them at, but then it added the tax imposed upon it by the city of Seattle, showing customers that the high prices of their favorite beverage were the result of government meddling. And as you can see below, customers took notice. What’s more, Costco added a second sign to inform their customers that their drinks were much cheaper at locations outside of the city of Seattle. As one customer told KIRO, that’s just what she’s going to do.”

Damn those hoarders and wreckers – and commuters!