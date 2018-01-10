January 10, 2018

WEIRD, I WAS TOLD THIS TAX BILL WOULD ONLY HELP THE SUPER-RICH: Utilities cutting rates, cite benefits of Trump tax reform. “On the heels of companies dishing bonuses of up to $3,000 to over one million workers due to the anticipated benefit of President Trump’s tax reform victory, several major utilities have announced plans to cut rates in a consumer payback related to the lower taxes. Energy suppliers like Washington’s Pepco, Baltimore Gas and Light, Pacific Power, Rocky Mountain Power and Commonwealth Edison said they plan to give hundreds of thousands of customers a rate cut due to the tax reform.”