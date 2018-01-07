January 7, 2018

OUCH: “The FBI did everything but drive Hillary’s getaway car.”

Former secretary of state Clinton is a free woman largely thanks to the tender loving care that the FBI provided her and her conspirators during its probe of her illegal, unsecure email server and related abuse of government secrets. GOP lawmakers concluded this after grilling FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe on December 21, behind closed doors, according to John Solomon’s molar-grinding expose in Tuesday’s The Hill.

“For the first time, investigators say they have secured written evidence that the FBI believed there was evidence that some laws were broken,” Solomon reported. This proof includes what Solomon calls revelations of “irregularities and contradictions” in the FBI’s inquiry.

Former FBI director James Comey’s first draft of his statement exonerating Hillary Clinton was dated May 2, 2016. But FBI agents on this case still were collecting subpoenaed documents and other relevant evidence. They cataloged additional exhibits on May 13, 19, and 26. . . .

“You have a conference call with Secretary Clinton’s attorneys on March 31, 2015, and on that very same day her emails are deleted by someone who was on that conference call using special BleachBit software,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley (R., Iowa) said on the Senate floor. “The emails were State Department records under subpoena by Congress,” as of that March 25.

“What did the FBI do to investigate this apparent obstruction?” Grassley wondered. “According to affidavits filed in federal court — absolutely nothing.”