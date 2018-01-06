January 6, 2018

ISN’T IT WEIRD, THOUGH? President Trump’s Twitter-fueled foreign policy: Not as bad as you might think.. “Yes, Trump himself is a maverick and populist. By virtue of his style and temperament, he has complicated U.S. diplomacy, and lowered America’s standing in the world at least temporarily. And yes, 2018 could bring momentous White House decisions on issues like North Korea and Iran that may invalidate this analysis going forward. But largely because of the strength and coherence of the foreign policy team that Trump assembled, 2017 in fact witnessed a far less dramatic departure in American foreign policy than has often been alleged.” And this from people who think withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord was a debacle.